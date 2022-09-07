Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Murphy USA by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $288.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.41. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.24 and a 1 year high of $303.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

