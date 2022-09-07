Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 603,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 39,130 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.6% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $105,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

