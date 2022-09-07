Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Up 0.8 %

NDSN stock opened at $225.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.47 and its 200 day moving average is $219.71.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

