Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nordson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $225.55 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.71.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

