Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 551.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NUMG stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

