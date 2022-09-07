Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,181 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUV. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

