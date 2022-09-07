Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $140,000 Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $46,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,602,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,977,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,991 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 16,278,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $30,670,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,270,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amcor Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.