Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 817 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $278,150,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,324,000 after buying an additional 164,628 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,519,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,030,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,234,000 after buying an additional 297,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,234,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

OneMain Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OMF opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $60.38.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

