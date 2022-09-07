Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,807 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GoPro by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GoPro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.72 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 5,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $34,491.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoPro Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

