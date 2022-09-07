Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,156,559,000 after buying an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 645.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,235,000 after buying an additional 326,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,975,000 after buying an additional 149,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

