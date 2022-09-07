Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 798.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

NYSE:AYX opened at $60.37 on Wednesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $81.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. The firm had revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

