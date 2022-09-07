Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $273,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 32.57 and a 200-day moving average of 36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.60.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 65.89.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

