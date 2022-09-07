Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,260 shares of company stock worth $7,302,755 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hess Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

HES opened at $119.44 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.