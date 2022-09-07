Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3,576.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 360,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,084,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 296,795 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 874,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 142,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 123,312 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

