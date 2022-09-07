Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 110,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $363,497.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $363,497.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $226,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,950.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,071,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,015,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

