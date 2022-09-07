Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,982 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 2,052.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,089 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $33,829,000 after purchasing an additional 283,284 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in VMware by 2.8% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 16,996 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average of $115.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 61.58% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

