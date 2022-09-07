Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $282,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,563.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 706.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,142,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,708 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 710,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,989,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,269,000 after acquiring an additional 232,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

