Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.97 and a 1 year high of $108.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

