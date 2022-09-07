Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.