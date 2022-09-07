Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,006 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSJ. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $158.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.08.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.