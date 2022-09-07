Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,794 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AON by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,870,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,465,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,565,000 after buying an additional 163,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $281.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.58. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.