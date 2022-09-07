Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $304,000 Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $82.58. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,318. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

