Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,058,000 after acquiring an additional 335,736 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 117,290 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 263,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 37,242 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 367.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 101,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 80,089 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,783,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PSFF opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

