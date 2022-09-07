Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $136.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.96. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

