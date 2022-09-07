Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 763 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,843 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,684 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,289,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 593,683 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $199,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $253.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.