Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Shares of AMZN opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.05, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

