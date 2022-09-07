Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Phreesia by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHR. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

PHR stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,055 shares of company stock worth $228,467. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

