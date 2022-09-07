Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 17,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Insider Activity

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.10%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.