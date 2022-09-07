PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 11,265 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,788 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 406.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in WSFS Financial by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 27,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

WSFS opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.10. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.07%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

