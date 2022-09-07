PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,974 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

QYLD stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.

