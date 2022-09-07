PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,139 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -51.45%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.