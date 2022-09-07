PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 465 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WOR opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $62.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.75. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

