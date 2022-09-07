PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,162,000 after purchasing an additional 831,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,671,000 after purchasing an additional 74,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,435,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,178,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,075,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 78,456 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,562,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,025 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

NYSE:HWM opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

