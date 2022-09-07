PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 624,530 shares of company stock valued at $21,491,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGM. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.11.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

