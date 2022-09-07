PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

