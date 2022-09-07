PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 11,204 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 60.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,594 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 339,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 138,614 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,471,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $5,395,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Shares of AEM opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

