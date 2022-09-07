PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,163 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in RH by 544.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in RH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in RH by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RH by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.00.

RH Stock Down 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of RH opened at $243.71 on Wednesday. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $733.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $4,746,605.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,382,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $4,746,605.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,382,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,828 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,560 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.