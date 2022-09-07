PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 142 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 197.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Assurant by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.79.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.