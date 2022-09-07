PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 5,189 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.87.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS stock opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.05. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.70 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

