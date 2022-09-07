PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 562 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 28.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,689,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,791,000 after acquiring an additional 592,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,761,000 after acquiring an additional 513,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3,385.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 502,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $26,425,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

PNR opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.47 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Pentair’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

