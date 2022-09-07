PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 836 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 820,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 67,673 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,193,000 after purchasing an additional 660,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

ChampionX Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 2.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.98%.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

