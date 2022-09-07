PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen lowered their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

