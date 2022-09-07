PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

CAKE opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

