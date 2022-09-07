PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $633,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

PCRX opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,933 shares of company stock worth $109,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

