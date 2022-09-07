PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,989 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,517,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 115,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 887.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,402,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,563,000 after purchasing an additional 710,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,061,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
NCR Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NCR opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $45.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.
NCR Profile
NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCR (NCR)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.