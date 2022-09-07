PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,989 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,517,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 115,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 887.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,402,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,563,000 after purchasing an additional 710,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,061,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NCR opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

NCR Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.