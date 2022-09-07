PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 59.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $159.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,881.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock worth $5,933,947. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

