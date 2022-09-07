PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,322,000 after buying an additional 211,146 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,633,000 after buying an additional 209,836 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,816,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,370,000 after acquiring an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RS opened at $184.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Several research firms have commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

