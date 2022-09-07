PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,254 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 13,214.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,329 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after acquiring an additional 920,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after acquiring an additional 518,261 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 96.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 948,002 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $35,218,000 after acquiring an additional 465,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,297.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 479,211 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,803,000 after acquiring an additional 444,924 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Down 2.9 %

Tapestry stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

