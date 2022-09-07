PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $89,582.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 24.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.