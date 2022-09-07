PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,672,000 after buying an additional 3,262,915 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,511,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,712,000 after buying an additional 2,293,275 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,370,000 after buying an additional 2,458,478 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Leslie’s by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,973,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,337,000 after buying an additional 965,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,242,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,660,000 after buying an additional 108,254 shares in the last quarter.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Leslie’s stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

